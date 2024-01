2 men robbed at gunpoint while walking on Chicago's West Side

2 men robbed at gunpoint while walking on Chicago's West Side

2 men robbed at gunpoint while walking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men were robbed at gunpoint while walking in West Town Tuesday night.

The 34- and 37-year-old men told Chicago police they were picking up food near Green and Superior when someone got out of a blue SUV and stole their belongings before driving off.

The victims were not injured.

Police are investigating.