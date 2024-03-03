2 men charged with attempt murder in armed robbery on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were charged with robbing a man and firing shots at a security guard in West Pullman Friday.

Damarco Williams, 20, and Devin Alexander, 18, were placed into custody and charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, four felony counts of armed robbery, and three felony counts of aggravated assault with discharge firearm, aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon, and attempted robbery with a firearm.

Alexander also received three misdemeanor counts of Theft under $500, while Williams received one count.

Police said the men were identified as the suspects who, around 9 a.m., allegedly took property at gunpoint from the victim before exchanging gunfire with a security guard in the 11500 block of South State Street. Both were arrested an hour later.

No injuries were reported during the shooting.

Williams and Alexander were scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.