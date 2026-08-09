2 men arrested after pursuit on I-80 in Northwest Indiana

Two Chicago men were arrested early Sunday morning following a pursuit along the Borman Expressway in Northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police said at 3:29 a.m., Trooper Griffin was on patrol when he stopped for a red light at Burr Street and 29th Avenue in Gary. When the light turned Green and Griffin went through the intersection, a green Kia sport-utility vehicle tried to make a left turn and nearly hit Griffin's patrol car, state police said.

The green Kia then made a U-turn behind the police car.

Griffin allowed the Kia to pass, then positioned his patrol car behind it to pull over the driver. The Kia peeled off north on Burr Street to Interstate 80, and then without warning, its driver made a right turn onto the I-80 westbound exit ramp and got on the expressway going the wrong way, state police said.

Griffin began pursuing the Kia, which made another U-turn and was now heading west on I-80 in the proper lanes, state police said. However, the man behind the wheel of the Kia was driving at extremely dangerous speeds — as high as 136 mph in a zone where the speed limit is 55, state police said.

The pursuit kept going past Cline Avenue before the Kia abruptly exited onto the Kennedy Avenue exit ramp, state police said. There, the Kia hit a barrier wall and stopped.

The driver, Devin Jackson, 28, of Chicago, climbed out the driver's side window, state police said. Troopers told him to get on the ground, btu he refused and tried to escape, state police said.

The passenger, Kimbrew Horton, 29, of Chicago, also got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but another trooper who arrived at the scene caught him.

Meanwhile, Jackson kept resisting Trooper Griffin, but was eventually taken into custody, state police said. State police noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jackson and noticed his bloodshot eyes that suggested alcohol use, state police said.

Jackson would not cooperate with field sobriety tests, state police said. But after he was taken to the hospital, a search warrant for a blood draw for alcohol was obtained.

Jackson was charged with two felony counts and on misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor counts of operating while endangering and operating while intoxicated. Horton was charged with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.