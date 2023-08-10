2 men accused of robbing Subway, customers in Brighton Park to appear in court Thursday

2 men accused of robbing Brighton Park Subway restaurant due in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men accused of robbing a Subway restaurant in Brighton Park are expected in court on Thursday.

Police said three men walked into the restaurant, in the 3900 block of South Archer Avenue around 12:42 a.m. on Wednesday armed with handguns.

They took items from eight customers and stole a cash drawer containing $500.

The cashier suffered a cut to his shoulder and was treated at St. Anthony Hospital.

Two of the three men were arrested about an hour after the robbery, according to police.

They were charged with nine felony counts.