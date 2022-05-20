2 killed, 8 injured in mass shooting downtown; suspect in custody
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and eight others were injured during a mass shooting downtown Thursday night.
Police said the mass shooting took place just after 10:40 p.m. outside of the McDonald's at Chicago Avenue and State Street. A McDonald's window was shattered during the shooting.
A total of 10 people were shot. Two of the victims died, police said.
Police confirmed a suspect is in custody and a handgun was recovered from the scene.
"I literally just got home, I walked into my apartment's lobby and I saw two girls running in," A witness told CBS 2. "They looked just traumatized."
An investigation is underway.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.