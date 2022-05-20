2 killed, 8 injured in mass shooting downtown; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and eight others were injured during a mass shooting downtown Thursday night.

CHICAGO MASS SHOOTING



Just before 11pm downtown at Chicago & State



Latest from CPD:



🔹10 victims

🔹2 dead

🔹1 suspect in custody



We’ll have team coverage on @cbschicago | https://t.co/vEMDs0BRQH starting at 4:30am with @RyanBakerMedia @MugoOdigwe @AudrinaBigos pic.twitter.com/6geH7I0xE6 — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) May 20, 2022

Police said the mass shooting took place just after 10:40 p.m. outside of the McDonald's at Chicago Avenue and State Street. A McDonald's window was shattered during the shooting.

A total of 10 people were shot. Two of the victims died, police said.

Police confirmed a suspect is in custody and a handgun was recovered from the scene.

"I literally just got home, I walked into my apartment's lobby and I saw two girls running in," A witness told CBS 2. "They looked just traumatized."

An investigation is underway.