2 killed, 8 injured in mass shooting downtown; suspect in custody

By Marissa Parra, Mugo Odigwe

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and eight others were injured during a mass shooting downtown Thursday night.

Police said the mass shooting took place just after 10:40 p.m. outside of the McDonald's at Chicago Avenue and State Street. A McDonald's window was shattered during the shooting. 

A total of 10 people were shot. Two of the victims died, police said. 

Police confirmed a suspect is in custody and a handgun was recovered from the scene. 

"I literally just got home, I walked into my apartment's lobby and I saw two girls running in," A witness told CBS 2. "They looked just traumatized." 

An investigation is underway. 

First published on May 20, 2022 / 4:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

