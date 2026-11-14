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2 injured in hit-and-run crash in downtown Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Two people were injured after a serious hit-and-run crash in downtown Chicago on Saturday morning. 

Chicago police said a gray SUV was driving southbound on Wells Street when it drove through a traffic light and hit a black SUV in the 100 block of West Washington Street just after 8 a.m.

Police said the driver of the gray SUV ran away from the scene. 

A man and woman inside the black SUV were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Three detectives are investigating.

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