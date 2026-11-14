2 injured in hit-and-run crash in downtown Chicago

Two people were injured after a serious hit-and-run crash in downtown Chicago on Saturday morning.

Chicago police said a gray SUV was driving southbound on Wells Street when it drove through a traffic light and hit a black SUV in the 100 block of West Washington Street just after 8 a.m.

Police said the driver of the gray SUV ran away from the scene.

A man and woman inside the black SUV were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.