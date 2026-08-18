2 injured, 1 critically, in crash in Chicago's South Loop

Two people were injured, one of them critically, when a car and a truck collided Tuesday morning in the South Loop.

The crash happened near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and State Street.

A sedan hit the back of a flatbed truck that appeared to be hauling a water tank for watering plants in the median of Roosevelt Road.

According to unconfirmed dispatch reports, fire crews had to cut open the sedan to pull at least one person out.

Chicago Fire Department officials said two people were taken to the hospital, one of them in critical condition.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.