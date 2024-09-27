Watch CBS News
2 hurt after SUV crashes into Chicago Far South Side liquor store

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were hurt after their car crashed into a liquor store early Friday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

It happened just around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 81st Street.

Chicago police said a man, 32, was traveling westbound in a black sedan when he disregarded a traffic signal and crashed into a black SUV. The SUV then lost control—striking the store causing damage to the building.

A male and female in the SUV suffered minor injuries. They were treated by fire crews and taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition. Their ages were not released. 

The sedan driver was not injured.

Police said traffic citations will be issued accordingly. Fire crews were awaiting a building inspector to determine if the building is structurally safe. 

