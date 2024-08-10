2 hospitalized after head-on crash involving FedEx tractor in Chicago suburb

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were hurt following a crash involving a FedEx tractor Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Harlem Avenue southbound at the 92nd Street exit to 95th Street.

Bridgeview police say a 23-year-old woman was driving northbound when she jumped a grassy medium and hit a FedEx tractor head-on.

Police blocked southbound Harlem Avenue traffic at the accident site. The eastbound exit to 95th Street off Harlem Avenue was also blocked.

The woman was taken to Christ Hospital in unknown condition.

There were two individuals in the FedEx tractor. One of them was taken to Palos Hospital for treatment.

Northbound Harlem Avenue traffic is open. Southbound traffic was being detoured to the westbound 95th Street exit.

No further information was immediately available.