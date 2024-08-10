Watch CBS News
Local News

2 hospitalized after head-on crash involving FedEx tractor in Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were hurt following a crash involving a FedEx tractor Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Harlem Avenue southbound at the 92nd Street exit to 95th Street.

Bridgeview police say a 23-year-old woman was driving northbound when she jumped a grassy medium and hit a FedEx tractor head-on.

Police blocked southbound Harlem Avenue traffic at the accident site. The eastbound exit to 95th Street off Harlem Avenue was also blocked. 

The woman was taken to Christ Hospital in unknown condition.

There were two individuals in the FedEx tractor. One of them was taken to Palos Hospital for treatment.

Northbound Harlem Avenue traffic is open. Southbound traffic was being detoured to the westbound 95th Street exit.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.