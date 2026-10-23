2 found dead in car on I-57 overpass in Bradley, police say

Bradley police are investigating after two people were found dead in a car on the I-57 overpass Thursday night.

Police said just after 9 p.m., an officer was flagged down near the intersection of E. North Street and N. Van Buren Avenue by a person concerned about a possible stalled car on E. North Street atop the I-57 overpass.

The officer found the car, which was still moving, and discovered two people inside who appeared to have been shot.

The officer called for backup and they were able to force their way into the car.

Once first responders stopped the car, the driver was pulled out and life saving measures were attempted. The driver was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are investigating these deaths, but they believe it was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the community.

The Kankakee County Coroner's Office will perform autopsies, but the two people have not been identified pending notification of their next of kin.

No further details were immediately available.