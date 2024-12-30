2 displaced after apartment fire in Evanston, Illinois, officials say

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Two residents were displaced following an apartment fire Monday morning in Evanston.

Around 8:30 a.m. the Evanston Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the lower level of a three-story, multi-unit apartment building in the 600 block of Barton Avenue.

First-responding companies found smoke and fire in a garden apartment of the building. The alarm was then upgraded to a working fire, bringing in additional resources and personnel from neighboring fire departments to assist.

Fire officials said the building's sprinkler system contained the fire to the unit where it started. It was extinguished within 30 minutes.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two displaced residents with support and shelter services.