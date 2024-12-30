Watch CBS News
Local News

2 displaced after apartment fire in Evanston, Illinois, officials say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Two residents were displaced following an apartment fire Monday morning in Evanston.

Around 8:30 a.m. the Evanston Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the lower level of a three-story, multi-unit apartment building in the 600 block of Barton Avenue.

First-responding companies found smoke and fire in a garden apartment of the building. The alarm was then upgraded to a working fire, bringing in additional resources and personnel from neighboring fire departments to assist. 

Fire officials said the building's sprinkler system contained the fire to the unit where it started. It was extinguished within 30 minutes.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two displaced residents with support and shelter services.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.