Chicago Shootings: 2 dead, 1 wounded on North Side minutes apart

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are dead and another is wounded in separate shootings just minutes apart on the city's North Side Wednesday night.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reported from Ravenswood with information about the two incidents.

Chicago police say the two people who were shot have died

The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Ashland Avenue.

Police say a man, 20, and a boy, 17, were standing in an alley when a car drove up and an unknown suspect inside started shooting.

both were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead.

Twenty minutes earlier, a 15-year-old boy was also shot about five blocks away.

The boy was walking on the sidewalk, in the 4300 block of north Ashland avenue, when someone driving by fired shots, according to police.

He was also taken to Illinois Masonic in good condition with a graze wound to the back.

police haven't confirmed with the shootings were connected - only that they are still investigating.

No one is in custody in either shooting.