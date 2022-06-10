Watch CBS News
2 CPD officers injured in crash involving wrong-way driver in West Chatham; driver in custody

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in custody and two officer are recovering after a crash involving a wrong-way driver in West Chatham Thursday night. 

According to police, officer were driving in an unmarked vehicle, in the 200 block of West 76th Street around 11:22 p.m. when they hit a white Jeep driving in the wrong direction. 

Due to the impact of the crash, the officer's vehicle then his an unoccupied vehicle.

The 28-year-old driver of the Jeep was taking into custody and a gun was recovered from his vehicle. Citations are pending.

The two officers were taken to a local hospital in good condition with minor injuries. 

First published on June 10, 2022 / 5:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

