2 CPD officers injured in crash involving wrong-way driver in West Chatham; driver in custody
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in custody and two officer are recovering after a crash involving a wrong-way driver in West Chatham Thursday night.
According to police, officer were driving in an unmarked vehicle, in the 200 block of West 76th Street around 11:22 p.m. when they hit a white Jeep driving in the wrong direction.
Due to the impact of the crash, the officer's vehicle then his an unoccupied vehicle.
The 28-year-old driver of the Jeep was taking into custody and a gun was recovered from his vehicle. Citations are pending.
The two officers were taken to a local hospital in good condition with minor injuries.
