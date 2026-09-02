2 Chicago police officers injured when SUV hits squad car in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

Two Chicago police officers were injured overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in a crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

At midnight Wednesday morning, officers were driving a marked Chicago police squad car west on 87th Street at State Street and over the Dan Ryan Expressway, when a blue sport-utility vehicle headed south struck the squad car, police said.

The squad car in turn hit a silver van that was stopped at the intersection, police said.

Two officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

The woman driving the blue SUV was issued traffic citations.