Watch CBS News
Crime

2 Chicago police officers injured when SUV hits squad car in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Two Chicago police officers were injured overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in a crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

At midnight Wednesday morning, officers were driving a marked Chicago police squad car west on 87th Street at State Street and over the Dan Ryan Expressway, when a blue sport-utility vehicle headed south struck the squad car, police said.

The squad car in turn hit a silver van that was stopped at the intersection, police said.

Two officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

The woman driving the blue SUV was issued traffic citations.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue