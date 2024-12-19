2 Chicago men charged in multiple armed robberies on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were charged with robbing four people at gunpoint on Tuesday on the city's Southwest Side.

Rashod Louis and Hamata Hampton, both 18 and from Chicago, were charged with four felony counts of armed robbery.

Chicago police said Louis and Hampton were arrested on Tuesday just after 5:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of South La Salle Street after they were identified as the suspects who robbed four people at gunpoint several hours earlier.

Robbery times and locations:

5700 block of South Hamlin Avenue at 1:50 p.m. - Man of unknown age.

4800 block of South Kedvale Avenue at 2:30 p.m. - 51-year-old man.

4300 block of South Whipple Street at 3:05 p.m. – A 29-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man.

Both are to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.