2 cars wrecked in crash in Chicago's Bronzeville community

Two cars were seriously damaged in a crash in Chicago's Bronzeville community overnight Sunday into Monday.

The crash happened at 47th and State streets. Video shot at the scene showed debris all over the street, and two cars seriously damaged.

One of the vehicles lost a wheel in the crash.

It was not clear Monday morning if anyone was injured.

All roads affected by the crash were back open as of 6 a.m.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police for more information.