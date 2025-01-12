2 adults, 4-year-old girl shot in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people—including a 4-year-old girl—were shot and wounded inside a home in the Hegewisch neighborhood in the southeasternmost section of the city Sunday evening.

At 5:25 p.m., the victims were in the one and only house located on the 13400 block of South Carondolet Avenue—a short block that is truncated by the diagonal Brainard Avenue and parallel freight rail tracks—when someone fired multiple gunshots outside and the bullets came in.

A 23-year-old man was shot in his right flank and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. A 20-year-old woman was shot in her right shoulder and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The 4-year-old girl was shot in her right leg and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Multiple officers were seen surveying the alley behind the home soon after the shooting.

There was no information on or description of a shooter, and no one was in custody late Sunday.

Calumet Area detectives were investigating Sunday night.