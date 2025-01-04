Home built in 1900s destroyed by fire in Chicago suburb

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — A home was destroyed following an overnight fire in Evanston.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. near Hartzell and Walnut. Smoke and flames were seen billowing out of the single-family home.

According to Evanston Fire Department Chief Paul Polep, the family was away on vacation when the blaze started.

No injuries were reported.

A neighbor said the home was built in the 1900s and just underwent renovations.

"They just did renovations a while ago, and they are a wonderful couple, and it's just tragic to see. Our dog was barking, and we walked outside and the house was just burning to the ground," said Jessen Lunt.

It's not clear what started the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.