Watch CBS News
Local News

Home built in 1900s destroyed by fire in Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Fire destroys home built in 1900s in Evanston
Fire destroys home built in 1900s in Evanston 00:35

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — A home was destroyed following an overnight fire in Evanston.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. near Hartzell and Walnut. Smoke and flames were seen billowing out of the single-family home.

According to Evanston Fire Department Chief Paul Polep, the family was away on vacation when the blaze started.

No injuries were reported.

A neighbor said the home was built in the 1900s and just underwent renovations.

"They just did renovations a while ago, and they are a wonderful couple, and it's just tragic to see. Our dog was barking, and we walked outside and the house was just burning to the ground," said Jessen Lunt.

It's not clear what started the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.