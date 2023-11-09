Watch CBS News
Girl, 17, shot in back on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is recovering following a shooting on the city's Southwest Side Thursday morning.

Chicago police said just before 3 a.m., the girl was walking in the 2800 block of West 71st Street when a black BMW pulled up and an occupant from inside fired shots.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back and was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives were investigating. 

First published on November 9, 2023 / 8:34 AM CST

