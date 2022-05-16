17-year-old charged with murder in death of Seandell Holliday, killed in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the death of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday, who was fatally shot in Chicago's Millennium Park Saturday evening as large crowds of young people gathered there.

The teen is facing charges of second degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the suspect was placed into custody without incident moments after the shooting.

The 17-year-old is expected in juvenile court Monday.

Following the shooting a new policy will no longer allow unaccompanied minors in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The new policy goes into effect immediately.