16-year-old shot in the head at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was shot at a gas station early Tuesday morning.

The violence has left many rattled in the Little Village neighborhood.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reports from Mount Sinai where that girl is being treated.

That 16-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the head and is currently listed in critical condition at the hospital.

What led up to the shooting remains unclear. Neighbors CBS 2 spoke to earlier believe it may have been gang-related.

The call came in just before 2:00 a.m. A shooting was reported at a BP gas station on the corner of 26th and Kildare.

The victim is a 16-year-old girl who police said was in the passenger seat of a car when people in a black SUV drove by and started shooting.

Nearly 12 hours after the shooting, CPD detectives were knocking on doors, asking residents and nearby businesses if they saw or heard something leading up to the shooting.

It's unclear if surveillance cameras at the gas station captured anything.

One resident who did not want to be on camera told CBS 2 she was awoken by the gunfire and quickly ran to her window, where she saw three young men flee on foot from the scene.

Another neighbor said the area is typically safe and violence on the block is not a common occurrence, leading her and several others to believe the shooting may have been gang-related.

It remains unclear if this was a random shooting or if the victim was the intended target. The teen's identity has not yet been released. and no arrests have been made.