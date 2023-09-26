16-year-old girl critically injured in shooting at Chicago gas station

16-year-old girl critically injured in shooting at Little Village gas station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old girl was critically injured during a shooting at a Little Village gas station.

Police said the teen was in the passenger seat of a vehicle at a gas station. in the 4200 block of West 26th Street just before 2 a.m., when shots were fired from a black SUV.

The teen was shot in the head and taken to Mr. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.