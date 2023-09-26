16-year-old girl critically injured in shooting at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old girl was critically injured during a shooting at a Little Village gas station.
Police said the teen was in the passenger seat of a vehicle at a gas station. in the 4200 block of West 26th Street just before 2 a.m., when shots were fired from a black SUV.
The teen was shot in the head and taken to Mr. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
Police are investigating.
