16-year-old girl critically injured in shooting at Chicago gas station

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 16-year-old girl was critically injured during a shooting at a Little Village gas station.

Police said the teen was in the passenger seat of a vehicle at a gas station. in the 4200 block of West 26th Street just before 2 a.m., when shots were fired from a black SUV. 

The teen was shot in the head and taken to Mr. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on September 26, 2023 / 8:19 AM

