16 more victims of Chicago crime spree after Wednesday morning armed robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sixteen more victims of armed robberies Wednesday morning with an armed robbery spree on the North Side and a hold-up at Subway in Brighton Park.

The crimes are mounting, with at least 30 reported in the past few days.

CBS 2's Tara Molina asks police what's being done to curb the crime.

In River North, where the armed robbery spree Wednesday morning ended where two were robbed at gunpoint.

The armed robbery spree this morning lasted 20 minutes and spanned West Chicago to North Orleans, West Town to River North.

Police said "several offenders" in a gray car left eight armed robbery victims without phones, purses, or wallets.

There were eight more victims in Brighton Park, where three armed men hit this Subway, robbing eight customers at gunpoint and then taking off with a cash drawer with $500 inside.

The cashier was injured, but CBS 2 is told he is doing ok.

Just hours before, Tuesday night, a delivery driver for a pizzeria in Ashburn was shot in the leg by a man who attempted to rob the place.

CBS 2 reported on a different spree in Logan Square Tuesday, where police said at least three armed men targeted people on bikes, with five armed robberies reported in two hours.

So with the crime spiking, what are the police doing about it?

CBS 2 asked Chicago police what proactive and reactive plans are in place to address the continued problem.

CPD said detectives are actively investigating all of the recent robberies. So far, no one has been charged in any of them.