16 teenagers arrested after trespassing inside Congress Theater on Northwest Side

Chicago police say they arrested 16 teenagers for breaking into an historic theater on the city's Northwest Side during the weekend.

It comes just a week after another high-profile party inside, sparking concerns about safety and cost.

Chicago police picked up the teenagers from the Congress Theater on Saturday. One of the teens was as young as 13.

The teens face misdemeanors including trespassing and reckless conduct, and two were given citations for having pellet guns.

A helicopter was called in when some of them made their way to the roof, which was said to be unstable.

There's still new plywood marking the last round of illegal partying at the theater. Last weekend, dozens of people were crouching through an entrance for a rave — videos of which were posted on social media on Aug. 9.

One photo showed some people sitting on the balcony railing. Another angle shows hundreds on the floor. The theater has been closed since 2013.

The photos from the rave prompted an update from Alderman Daniel LaSpata, who has been championing the historic theater's renovation, in a newsletter to residents LaSpata wrote in part, "Participants did significant damage to the building–substantially increasing the cost of its rehabilitation ..."

He added that the city and the development team "are working hard every day to reactivate this space."

But some residents say they haven't seen much restoration happening.

"I moved here about two and a half years ago. I have not seen any of the people coming or going. The only thing I've seen is that nothing is happening ... no improvements. Nothing with the roof," said neighbor Anglique Hanus.

Though they want people to return.

"I would love to see it restored. I would like it to be a theater again," she said.

Hoping the next time these doors open, they're open for good.