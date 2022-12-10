$15,000 reward for information on Chicago teen's killer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crime Stoppers is now offering a $15,000 reward to help catch this Chicago teen's killer.

Kamare Edwards was shot to death last month while riding his mini-bike in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Just two weeks ago, CBS 2 spoke with the teen's heartbroken father, who said his 17-year-old son was home-schooled and went to church three times a week.

On Saturday, Crime Stoppers will be out in the Washington Heights neighborhood passing out flyers, asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.