15-year-old boy shot, in critical condition on Chicago's South Side

By Alex Ortiz

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's South Side around midday on Wednesday.

The boy was outside in the 800 block of West 52nd Street around 11:36 a.m. when two unknown male offenders on foot opened fire, police said. The victim was shot in the chest and arms.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The offenders fled eastbound from the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported and no one was in custody as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Area detectives were investigating.

First published on March 27, 2024 / 1:06 PM CDT

