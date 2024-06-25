15-year-old boy and man shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager was one of two people shot overnight on Chicago's South Side.

Just after 10 p.m., police said a a 15-year-old boy was standing at the corner with a group of men, in the 2900 block of East 90th Street, when shots were fired.

Police said the 15-year-old was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital with critical injuries.

Another man was also shot. He's expected to recover from his physical injuries.

Shell casings and a gun were at the scene as police investigated.

No arrests have been made,