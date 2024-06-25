Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old boy and man shot on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Teen, man shot in South Chicago
Teen, man shot in South Chicago 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager was one of two people shot overnight on Chicago's South Side.

Just after 10 p.m., police said a a 15-year-old boy was standing at the corner with a group of men, in the 2900 block of East 90th Street, when shots were fired. 

Police said the 15-year-old was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital with critical injuries.

Another man was also shot. He's expected to recover from his physical injuries. 

Shell casings and a gun were at the scene as police investigated.   

No arrests have been made, 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 9:14 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.