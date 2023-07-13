CPD issue alert following string of armed robberies on North Side

Over a dozen robberies reported on North Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning residents on the north side about a string of armed robberies.

Fifteen have been reported since July 9, all occurring in the early morning hours.

In each case, three to five young men wearing ski masks jump out of a black SUV and displayed a weapon before demanding the victims' belongings.

In some instances, the gunmen demanded the victims unlock their phones or provide their passcodes.

Incident times and location:

600 block of West Madison Street on July 9 at 2:30 am.

4500 block of North Keokuk Avenue on July 9 at 3:17 a.m.

1900 block of West Norwood Street on July 9 at 3:30 a.m.

2000 block of West Peterson Avenue on July 9 at 4:02 a.m.

6400 block of North Oakley Avenue on July 9 at 4:19 a.m.

6400 block of North Claremont Avenue on July 9 at 4:22 a.m.

2000 block of North Damen Avenue on July 10 at 6:25 a.m.

2100 block of West Devon Avenue on July 11 at 4:37 a.m.

6000 block of North Western Avenue on July 11 at 4:40 a.m.

6000 block of North Paulina Street on July 11 at 4:45 a.m.

5000 block of North Broadway on July 11 at 4:50 a.m.

3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue on July 11 at 4:55 a.m.

3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue on July 11 at 5:00 a.m.

4900 block of North Elston Avenue on July 11 at 5:04 a.m.

5300 block of North Elston Avenue on July 11 at 5:19 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.