14-story crane rises for construction of concourse at O'Hare International Airport

A 14-story tower crane has been erected at the construction site of a new concourse at O'Hare International Airport.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said the crane, which rose fully on Sunday night, is a symbol of progress at the largest new passenger facility constructed at O'Hare in more than 30 years.

Chicago Department of Aviation

The crane is there for the construction of the new Concourse D, the first of two satellite concourses being bult as part of the ORDext modernization plan for the core terminal facilities at O'Hare.

The concourse will add 19 gates to Terminal One and, for the first time, allow the terminal to service international arrivals.

It will start out as an expansion of Concourse C, but will eventually be a standalone concourse of its own.

The ability to handle international arrivals will in turn relieve pressure on Terminal Five's customer facilities and allow for more seamless connections between United and its international partner airlines.

Construction remains on track to be completed in late 2028, the Chicago Department of Aviation said. Joint venture group AECOM Hont Clayco Boya is handling the project, which was designed by the famed Chicago architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill in partnership with Ross Barney Architects, JGMA, and Arup.