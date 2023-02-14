13-year-old boys released after police say they hit, killed man with stolen Kia; officials frustrated

ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) -- The three 13-year-old boys whom police say caused a deadly crash using a stolen car in Robbins have been released from jail.

On Tuesday, the mayor and police chief in the south suburb expressed their frustrations with the juvenile justice system – saying police have not been able to charge the teens.

They are waiting for the Cook County State's Attorney's office and a judge to sign off on a warrant.

"I'm very sorry for your loss, because this is something, definitely, that could have been prevented in my opinion, and I want to try to work toward making some kind of penalty that these juveniles that understand, that we're serious about that you have to stop this," said Robbins police Chief David Sheppard.

Donald Carter Sr., 71, died in the crash on Sunday. He was a former mechanic who loved his grandchildren and was living out his golden years at a retirement home in Robbins.

Donald Carter Sr. Provided to CBS

But his life was cut short when he crossed paths with those three teenagers, who police said were going for a joyride.