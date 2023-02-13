Watch CBS News
Three 13-year-old boys arrested following fatal crash with stolen Kia

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three 13-year-old boys are in police custody after a fatal crash involving a stolen vehicle in Robbins, Illinois, Sunday. 

According to a spokesman for the Robbins Police Department, around 2:30 p.m. an officer noticed a late model Kia with a broken driver's side window heading north on Kedzie Avenue. But while heading toward the Kia, the officer noticed smoke from a crash blocks ahead. 

The officer then found that the stolen Kia was involved in a collision with a Ford Taurus. A 71-year-old man was pulled from the Ford and then transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. 

The 13-year-old boys were found in the Kia and arrested on scene. 

They were in custody at the Robbins Police Department Sunday evening. 

First published on February 12, 2023 / 8:12 PM

