Three 13-year-old boys arrested following fatal crash with stolen Kia

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three 13-year-old boys are in police custody after a fatal crash involving a stolen vehicle in Robbins, Illinois, Sunday.

According to a spokesman for the Robbins Police Department, around 2:30 p.m. an officer noticed a late model Kia with a broken driver's side window heading north on Kedzie Avenue. But while heading toward the Kia, the officer noticed smoke from a crash blocks ahead.

The officer then found that the stolen Kia was involved in a collision with a Ford Taurus. A 71-year-old man was pulled from the Ford and then transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The 13-year-old boys were found in the Kia and arrested on scene.

They were in custody at the Robbins Police Department Sunday evening.