Loved ones grieve Robbins grandfather killed in crash with stolen Kia

ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) – There is sadness and anger following the death of a 71-year-old grandfather from the south suburbs.

He was killed when the car he was driving was struck by a stolen Kia with three 13-year-olds inside. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to the victim's nephew.

Donald Carter Sr. was described as a fun-loving father and grandfather. He was a former mechanic who loved his grandchildren and was living out his golden years at a retirement home in Robbins.

But his life was cut short when he crossed paths with the three teenagers who police said were going for a joyride.

"To lose him to something like that, it's just terrible," said Aaron Crutchfield, Carter's nephew. "I wouldn't wish this on nobody."

Relatives converged at the site of tragedy along Claire Boulevard in Robbins, a day after the car crash that took Carter's life.

Police said the 71-year-old was behind the wheel of a Fore Taurus when he pulled out of the driveway at the retirement community where he lived when, around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, he was struck by the stolen Kia.

Crutchfield lives just two blocks away and was rattled when he drove by the aftermath on Sunday.

"His car was just tore up," Crutchfield said. "And I just had a bad feeling that it wasn't good."

First responders had to pry open the Taurus to get Carter out. He was taken to Christ Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The teens, who later crashed into a tree, were apprehended a short time later near the scene.

The sadness among those who knew Carter is now turning into anger.

"It's grand theft auto or whatever the case may be," Crutchfield said. "Now it's going to turn into something else because a life was taken. It's worth it to be out there. Crime don't pay."

Lester Whisby Sr., a friend of Carter's, said "His life was cut short by a tragic misconduct of some young youths."

A victim advocate and grief counselor, Rev. Donovan Price, spoke to some of the seniors at the retirement community who knew Carter. Their concerns, he said, run the gamut.

"Some of them are confused, scared, and just feeling the loss when they may not have a lot of people in the first place in their lives, and now they lost one," Price said.

Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant released a statement on Monday about the tragedy in which he sent his condolences to the family and said there was still an active investigation by the Robbins Police Department and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Charges against the teens are still pending.