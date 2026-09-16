Brutal attack on 13-year-old boy caught on camera on South Side of Chicago

A mother is crying for justice after her son was brutally beaten on the South Side of Chicago in broad daylight.

The attack happened on Saturday outside After School Matters at Gately Park, at 102nd and Cottage Grove in the Pullman neighborhood, in front of other parents waiting to pick up their kids, and was caught on cell phone video. The 13-year-old was beaten to the point where he was unconscious.

"He was going on an interview with one of his friends. It was four of them, and the friend said there was boys in there that was getting on their phones and, I guess, plotting," said his mother, Tiffany Taylor.

Taylor said she was told the crowd who attacked her son was so large, there was no chance he could fight back.

"He didn't even have a fair chance. They all went after him," she said.

The victim's mother said she wants accountability from the kids who beat her son, leaving him facing a long road to recovery.

"He got a little brain injury going on. They're going to send him to a rehab so he can get help to walk back again," Taylor said.

Taylor said her son has to re-learn how to talk and use his motor skills, such as texting.

"He incurred deep injuries all to the right of his face," she said. "He can't see out of his eye."

Taylor shared a video of the beating to ChitownCrimeChasers. The video shows several kids kicking, punching, and stomping on her son after he was already knocked out and lying on the ground.

"It's a horrific situation, a very horrific video," said violence interrupter and Chitown Crime Chasers founder Justin Peters. "He's not even conscious or know what's going on, and still taking hits. It's horrible. Nobody deserves that, no matter what he did or said. There's a different approach we can go about this, but getting jumped like that was not called for."

Taylor said her son was with friends for a job interview and noticed a group of kids looking at them before he was attacked.

"They said it was time to go. They told each other it was time to go, because I guess they noticed what the boys was doing. They felt it," she said.

After School Matters said the kids who were caught on video attacking Taylor's son are not affiliated with the program.

"ASM security and staff were notified of the altercation taking place and immediately called the police, who responded quickly and attended to the young person who was attacked," After School Matters said in a statement.

Taylor said her son is being moved to a rehab facility on Wednesday.

Asked if security cameras at After School Matters recorded the attack, the organization said they're not sure, because the incident happened across the street.

Police said detectives are investigating the attack.