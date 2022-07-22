13-year-old among 3 people shot in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police said the victims were sitting in a vehicle in the 2500 block of South Keeler Avenue around 6:15 a.m. when they heard shots and felt pain.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg, a 33-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and back, and a 21-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the shoulder.

The victims drove to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where the boy and the woman were stabilized, and the man refused medical attention.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area Four detectives were investigating.