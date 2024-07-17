11-year-old girl among 4 charged with beating, robbing man on Chicago train

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four juveniles, including an 11-year-old girl, were charged with attacking and robbing a passenger on a CTA Orange Line train earlier this month.

The 11-year-old, along with another girl, 15, and two boys, 14 and 16, were arrested on Tuesday in the 7000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

All four were charged with one felony count of robbery of a victim handicapped or 60+ and one felony count of aggravated battery to a victim 60+.

Chicago police said the group participated in the beating and robbery of a 63-year-old man while on the train in the 100 block of West Congress Parkway on July 8. They took the victim's debit card during the incident.

All four were placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

Police on Monday issued an alert with surveillance photos of all involved in the robbery.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Mass Transit at 312-745-4447.