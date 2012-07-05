Sources: 28 Arrested In Series Of Overnight Mob Attacks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sources say at least 28 people were arrested overnight for a series of violent attacks across the city, including 11 arrested for beating a man leaving the July 4th fireworks at Navy Pier.

Among the victims was college student Brandon Trebbien, who was beaten and hit in the face by a group of juveniles near Dearborn and Huron streets just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Trebbien was leaving the city's July 4th fireworks show at Navy Pier, which had just ended a short time before the attack.

After beating Trebbien, the assailants ran off, but police caught 11 suspects.

One of the teens allegedly resisted arrest, and punched and kicked several officers as he was taken into custody.

That 15-year-old faces several juvenile charges, including one felony count of aggravated battery, two felony counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, and three felony counts of resisting arrest.

One adult – 18-year-old Darnell D. Johnson, of the 11000 block of South Esmond Street – was charged with misdemeanor mob action.

Nine other juveniles – a 17-year-old, six 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 14-year-old – were also charged with mob action.

Sources told CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot that 17 other people were arrested overnight for other mob attacks across the city.

Menatime, Trebbien was speaking out about the attack that left him seriously injured.

Trebbien suffered bruising to his face, a cut to his ear, and two fractured teeth. In a phone interview, Trebbien said he was walking with some friends in the River North area when they were approached by a group of teenagers.

One teen then bumped into Trebbien, then punched him twice for no apparent reason.

"The second blow actually disoriented me quite a bunch, and then my head hit some bricks, and knocked me out for probably a minute or so," Trebbien said. "I was actually unconscious according to the police."

According to a police report, the same teens were darting in and out of traffic just before the attack, causing a commotion about a block away. Police officers who were directing traffic told them to stop repeatedly.

Then, members of the group dared each other to carry out a random attack, as police were nearby.

"They still were just bold enough to come up and start doing that," Trebbien said.

"It didn't even phase them" that police were standing right there, he added.

According to the police report, as the teens ran away, they laughed about the attack while pushing other pedestrians to the ground, and jumping on top of passing cars.

"I don't think it was funny at all," he said. "There's plenty other ways to have fun than just seeking out violence."

Trebbien was headed out of state on Thursday to visit his family dentist about his fractured teeth.

Downtown mob attacks have been making headlines this summer for the second year in a row, particularly during one steamy weekend back in early June.

In one attack, a 36-year-old doctor from Northwestern Memorial Hospital was attacked by a mob of 10 to 20 teenagers on the night of Sunday, June 10 as he was walking home from work along Dewitt Place, near the Museum of Contemporary Art. That man suffered a head injury, but was able to walk on his own after the attack.

The night before, a 23-year-old man was beaten up on the CTA Red Line near the State-Lake stop by a group of about six teenagers.

The teens had just stolen the man's 27-year-old female friend's iPhone 4S. She had dropped the phone, and a teen had picked it up and taken it for himself. The man told the teen to give his wife her iPhone back. But they instead began punching him in the face.

Also that Saturday night, two men – one from Chicago, the other in town from Michigan – were attacked by a teen mob in the 500 block of North State Street. One victim was left with a broken jaw, the other suffered a cut lip.

In that case, the suspected muggers were apprehended quickly. They fled, but officers caught up with them on Kinzie Street between State Street and Wabash Avenue. Ten people were arrested.

Police Supt. Garry McCarthy pointed out last month that there were also similar mob attacks last summer, and his department was able to get the problem under control. He said he believes they'll be able to do it again this year, and it's a matter of making sure his officers are where they're supposed to be, to prevent these incidents from happening.