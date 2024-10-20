Sunday marks 10 years since murder of Laquan McDonald by CPD officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday marks 10 years since the murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

The only video that anyone could find capturing the 16 gunshots that killed McDonald at 40th Street and Pulaski Road in the Archer Heights neighborhood was from a dashcam inside a police car.

A University of Chicago professor called for the release of the video in December 2014.

In April 2015, the city of Chicago reached a five million dollar settlement with McDonald's family, and that month, the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed it was investigating McDonald's death.

The court-ordered release of dashcam video showing Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times proved to be a turning point in the McDonald case. It caused shock waves that reverberated from City Hall, where a police superintendent would be fired, to the ouster of a state's attorney criticized for her handling of the case, to countless protests evoking McDonald's name for a call to justice.

It wasn't until August 2015 that journalist Brandon Smith sued to get the dashcam video released. In November 2015, a Cook County judge ordered the release of the dashcam video, which touched off protests throughout the city. Later that month, Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder for shooting Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder in 2018, and served a little more than three years in prison.

McDonald's murder led to a Department of Justice investigation and mandated police reforms—including body cameras on every patrol officer citywide.

In a statement Sunday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said: