1 person hospitalized after fire at bar, liquor store in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out early Monday at a bar and liquor store in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood.

The fire broke out at Hangovers Sports Bar & Liquor Store, at 3532 N. Pulaski Rd. at the southwest corner of the intersection with Eddy Street.

Chicago Fire Department

The Chicago Fire Department raised a still-and-box alarm for more equipment and manpower. The CFD shared video of several firefighters as they operated hoses through the front window.

Chicago Fire Department

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene, according to the Fire Department. Further information on the person hospitalized was not immediately available.