Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person hospitalized after fire at bar, liquor store in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi, Liz Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out early Monday at a bar and liquor store in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood.

The fire broke out at Hangovers Sports Bar & Liquor Store, at 3532 N. Pulaski Rd. at the southwest corner of the intersection with Eddy Street.

pulaski-and-eddy-fire-1.jpg
Chicago Fire Department

The Chicago Fire Department raised a still-and-box alarm for more equipment and manpower. The CFD shared video of several firefighters as they operated hoses through the front window.

pulaski-and-eddy-fire-2.jpg
Chicago Fire Department

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene, according to the Fire Department. Further information on the person hospitalized was not immediately available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue