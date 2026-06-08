1 person arrested after pickup truck hits Illinois State Police car in Chicago's Grand Crossing community

One person was arrested after a pickup truck struck an Illinois State Police squad car in Chicago's Grand Crossing community early Monday.

At 12:04 a.m., a state trooper was patrolling in the area of the northbound Dan Ryan (I-94) near 87th Street when the trooper spotted a pickup truck that Chicago police had reported stolen.

The state trooper tried to pull over the pickup truck, but it fled the scene. After a brief pursuit that went off the expressway, the pickup truck hit an Illinois State Police squad car near 72nd Place near Stony Island Avenue, and then came to a stop.

Two people in the pickup truck bailed and fled on foot, state police said. One was apprehended and taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, state police said.

The investigation into the incident remained active early Monday.