Man arrested in murder of 2 brothers found outside Highland Park house fire

Brothers found dead outside burning Highland Park, Illinois house had been shot

Brothers found dead outside burning Highland Park, Illinois house had been shot

Brothers found dead outside burning Highland Park, Illinois house had been shot

The video above is from a previous report.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A man is in custody in connection to the murders of two brothers who were found dead outside a house fire in north suburban Highland Park on Wednesday.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the brothers as Marc Austwick, 63, of Lake Forest, and John Austwick, 60, of Mundelein.

Autopsies indicated the men died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Several fire departments responded to the fire around 4 a.m. at the home located in the 1700 block of Park Avenue West. The brothers were located outside of the house with suspicious injuries and were pronounced dead, according to Highland Park officials.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities said it was an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

Investigators didn't provide details about the suspect or their motive but said they would release more information sometime Friday.

This is a developing story.