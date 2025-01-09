Watch CBS News
1 of 4 suspects charged in December CTA Red Line train robberies on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man was charged with his involvement in two Red Line train robberies last month.

Jemaal Muhammad, 20, was charged with two felony counts of robbery, one felony count of robbery with an indication of a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of theft.

Chicago police said Muhammad was identified as one of the suspects who participated in the robberies on Dec. 29 of a 15-year-old boy on the train in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street and a 44-year-old man in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street.

Muhammad appeared at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

Community alert of Red Line robberies

The arrest came one day after Chicago police released a community alert about three robberies on CTA Red Line trains, with the third happening on Dec. 20.

In each incident, police said four suspects, described as African American males between 15-25, approached passengers on the train, demanded their belongings, and took them by force when the victims refused. The other three suspects remain at large.

red-line-robbery-suspects-dec-29.png
CBS News Chicago

Police are advising riders:

  • Always be aware of their surroundings.
  • Call 911 to report suspicious activity immediately.
  • Never pursue a fleeing assailant.

Anyone with information about the suspects of incidents is asked to contact the Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit a tip at CPDTIP.com

