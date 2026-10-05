$1 million jackpot lottery ticket sold at Armanetti Town Beverage Mart in Beverly

Illinois Lottery officials said a $1 million jackpot winning ticket was sold at a beverage store in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday's Lotto Million 1 drawing. The winning numbers were: 15-19-26-29-39-49

The ticket was sold at Armanetti Town Beverage Mart in the 10000-blcok of South Western Ave., which receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

"My manager called me this morning—I was shocked," said owner Chirag Patel. "I've been the owner for 11 years. We've sold many winning lottery tickets, but this is the biggest one. I just hope it's one of our regulars."

The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.