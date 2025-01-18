1 man killed, another wounded in drive-by shooting in Chicago's Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was hurt after a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 6000 block of West Belden Avenue.

Chicago police said the two men, 25 and 29, were walking outside when they were shot at by an unknown person traveling in a red-colored vehicle.

The 25-year-old was hit in the head and taken to Loyola Hospital, where he died. The 29-year-old was hit in his back and shoulder and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

As of Saturday, there is no one in custody.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.