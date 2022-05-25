1 man dead, another seriously wounded after shooting in South Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is seriously wounded following a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said around 2:30 p.m., two men, 38 and 41, were near an entrance in the 5400 block of West Madison Street when they were struck by gunfire by an unknown offender.

The 38-year-old victim was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. The 41-year-old victim was struck in the back and abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A person of interest has been transported for questioning, according to police.

Area detectives are investigating.