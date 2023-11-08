Chicago shooting: 1 person killed, another hurt on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting on the city's West Side Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said around 10:30 a.m., a 46-year-old man and another male of unknown age were on the sidewalk, in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue, when they were shot by an unknown offender.

The 46-year-old victim was shot in the right flank and back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was also taken to Stroger where he was pronounced dead.

A firearm was recovered on the scene, according to police.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.