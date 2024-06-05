1 person killed, 2 hurt in 2 separate crashes on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and two other people were hurt in two separate crashes on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight.

State police said on Tuesday, just before midnight on northbound I-94 at 47th Street, a red Honda crashed into the rear of the semi for unknown reasons.

The driver of the Honda was taken to an area hospital, where they died. The passenger inside the car was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic was diverted to 55th Street for cleanup, and all lanes reopened around 6 a.m. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

In the second crash, state police confirmed Wednesday morning that a pedestrian was struck by a white Tesla while walking in the express lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan at 31st Street. The driver of the car was cooperating with police.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries but is expected to recover.

Police didn't provide any further information.