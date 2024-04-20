1 killed, 2 hurt after shooting on Chicago expressway, ISP says

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and two others were hurt following a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night.

Illinois State Police said just after 11 p.m., troopers responded to the northbound lanes of I-94 at Canalport for reports of shots fired.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people suffered injuries and were taken to an area hospital in unknown conditions. ISP did not release the ages and genders of the victims.

Around 11:19 p.m., all northbound traffic lanes were diverted to southbound I-55 for the investigation. All lanes were reopened at 3:44 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.