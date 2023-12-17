Watch CBS News
Person hurt after 3-car crash on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was hospitalized following a three-car crash on Interstate 94 Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Initial reports say troopers responded to the crash in the southbound lanes at 31st Street just before 6:30 a.m.

One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries in unknown condition.  

All lanes of traffic are open.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.  

December 17, 2023

