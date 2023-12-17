Person hurt after 3-car crash on Chicago expressway
CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was hospitalized following a three-car crash on Interstate 94 Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.
Initial reports say troopers responded to the crash in the southbound lanes at 31st Street just before 6:30 a.m.
One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries in unknown condition.
All lanes of traffic are open.
No further information was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.