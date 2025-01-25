1 hospitalized for smoke inhalation after house fire in La Grange, Illinois, officials say

LA GRANGE, Ill. (CBS) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday night after a house fire in La Grange.

Around 8:10 p.m., the La Grange Park Fire Department responded to a home in the 300 block of North Ashland Avenue. Units were told flames were coming from a dryer.

Upon arrival, the fire was seen through basement windows that spread beyond the dryer. Smoke was also coming out the front door from the basement, fire officials said.

Firefighters used a fire extinguisher and one hose line to quickly extinguish the fire, which was contained in the laundry room.

The occupants and their pets got out of the home before the fire department arrived, but one female occupant had to be transported to UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange for smoke inhalation. Firefighters remained on the scene for about 90 minutes to investigate.

The La Grange Fire Department and various other neighboring fire departments assisted La Grange Park firefighters.

Officials said although the area of fire origin was at the dryer, the exact cause remains under investigation. Initial damage estimates are $20,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents.