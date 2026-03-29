1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs early Sunday.

Illinois State Police said at 2:16 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash on the inbound Eisenhower (I-290) at 1st Avenue, where Maywood meets Forest Park.

Following the crash, the left three lanes on the eastbound Eisenhower were closed, state police said. All lanes were back open by 7:02 a.m.

The investigation continued early Sunday afternoon. Further details were not released.