1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs early Sunday.
Illinois State Police said at 2:16 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash on the inbound Eisenhower (I-290) at 1st Avenue, where Maywood meets Forest Park.
Following the crash, the left three lanes on the eastbound Eisenhower were closed, state police said. All lanes were back open by 7:02 a.m.
The investigation continued early Sunday afternoon. Further details were not released.